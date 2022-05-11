PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) will report $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $839.00 million to $1.24 billion. PDC Energy posted sales of $537.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year sales of $3.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $4.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $316.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.98 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 38.99%. PDC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

PDCE stock traded up $4.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.52. The company had a trading volume of 8,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,527. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.63. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.58. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $79.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 19.92%.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $290,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $133,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,383 shares of company stock worth $2,144,299. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 221.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,285 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 14,661 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,036 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 9.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,353 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,725 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

