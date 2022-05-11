Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Shares Gap Up to $2.74

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.74, but opened at $2.81. Paysafe shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 40,111 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on PSFE. Cowen upgraded shares of Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Paysafe from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.84.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Paysafe by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,679,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,396,000 after buying an additional 2,723,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Paysafe by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,883,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,913,000 after buying an additional 3,641,853 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Paysafe by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,978,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,557,000 after buying an additional 74,284 shares during the period. Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Paysafe in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,350,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paysafe by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,395,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 994,184 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paysafe Company Profile (NYSE:PSFE)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

