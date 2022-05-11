Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Shares Down 13.6%

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) shares were down 13.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.97. Approximately 116,969 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,280,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSFE shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Paysafe from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Paysafe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Westpark Capital raised Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen raised Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Paysafe from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.84.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSFE. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paysafe by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paysafe by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Paysafe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 134,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Paysafe by 349.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

