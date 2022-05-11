Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Shares Gap Up to $4.74

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.74, but opened at $4.98. Paya shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 12,699 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paya in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Paya from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Paya from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.28.

The company has a market capitalization of $631.28 million, a P/E ratio of -480.00 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45.

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Paya by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,092,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,058 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Paya by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,847,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,304,000 after acquiring an additional 315,193 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Paya by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,468,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,728 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Paya by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,267,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,255,000 after acquiring an additional 76,617 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Paya by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 4,604,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,981,000 after acquiring an additional 36,330 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

