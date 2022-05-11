Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.80

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 2532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

PAYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Paya from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Paya from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Paya from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Paya in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.28.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $626.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -474.00 and a beta of 0.01.

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Paya by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 51,488 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Paya during the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Paya in the third quarter worth about $194,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paya by 31.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Paya by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,847,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,304,000 after acquiring an additional 315,193 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paya Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

