Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) will post $1.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59 billion. Patterson Companies posted sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year sales of $6.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $6.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PDCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

In related news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $308,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $209,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,910.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $704,020. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 36,096 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 158.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 483,933 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 188.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 115,070 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 34.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 59,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 15,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.15. 1,174,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,374. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

