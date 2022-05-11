Patricia Carr Sells 1,067 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total value of $158,918.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,687.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Patricia Carr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 11th, Patricia Carr sold 722 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total value of $106,502.22.

Shares of JAZZ traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $143.37. 375,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,501. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.69. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.47.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

