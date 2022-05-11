Patricia Carr Sells 1,067 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total value of $158,918.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,687.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Patricia Carr also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 11th, Patricia Carr sold 722 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total value of $106,502.22.
Shares of JAZZ traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $143.37. 375,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,501. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.69. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.47.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
