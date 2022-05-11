Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Trading 5.7% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $15.17 and last traded at $15.15. 12,333 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 249,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.33.

The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Patria Investments had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 52.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is presently 71.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Patria Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 1,850.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Patria Investments by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in Patria Investments by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 107,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Patria Investments by 3,284.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 11,363 shares during the period.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $821.86 million, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of -0.08.

About Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

