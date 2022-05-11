Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at Barclays

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Barclays to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PSI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 target price (up from C$22.00) on shares of Pason Systems in a report on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.25 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.58.

PSI stock traded up C$0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$15.69. 149,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,394. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.81. Pason Systems has a 12 month low of C$7.50 and a 12 month high of C$17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91.

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$62.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$60.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pason Systems will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

