ParkinGo (GOT) Trading Down 31.3% This Week

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for about $0.0650 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular exchanges. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $196.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,955.94 or 1.00216806 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00037194 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00012227 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

