Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Reaches Market Cap of $15.36 Million (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 47.8% lower against the dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be bought for $4.94 or 0.00016641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $15.36 million and $9.07 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,196 coins. The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

