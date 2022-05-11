Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.25

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.25 and last traded at $27.25, with a volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.91.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). Paramount Global had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

About Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.