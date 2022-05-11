Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paragon 28 updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FNA traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.67. The company had a trading volume of 853 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,810. Paragon 28 has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $25.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FNA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paragon 28 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

