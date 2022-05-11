Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 576.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,270 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,982,000 after buying an additional 1,812,033 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,770,000 after buying an additional 411,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,911,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,758,000 after buying an additional 193,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,559,000 after buying an additional 1,175,823 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,023,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,176,000 after purchasing an additional 156,469 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $3.86 on Wednesday, reaching $180.13. 114,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,067. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $180.29 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.68 and a 200-day moving average of $215.27.

