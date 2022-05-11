Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Purchases 64,643 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 623.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,643 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $9,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 259,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,320,717.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.17. 60,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.46 and a 52 week high of $145.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.18.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

Several research analysts recently commented on RSG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.86.

Republic Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.