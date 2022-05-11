Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Purchases 62,096 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 616.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 62,096 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $15,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $174.95. 53,075,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,261,395. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.20 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.74 and a 200 day moving average of $210.05.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.