Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Purchases 425,118 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 661.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425,118 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $37,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $80,000.

NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $70.27. 992,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,697. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.78. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $78.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

