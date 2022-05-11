Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Purchases 17,531 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 683.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,531 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Okta by 2,405.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,882 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,074,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,042,000 after acquiring an additional 247,672 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in Okta by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 931,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,070,000 after buying an additional 373,813 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Okta by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 923,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,001,000 after buying an additional 41,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 864,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,184,000 after purchasing an additional 610,573 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OKTA traded down $6.99 on Wednesday, hitting $84.58. 135,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,928. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.58 and a fifty-two week high of $276.30. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.18.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $383.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $158,272.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $273.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.48.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

