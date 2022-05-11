Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Increases Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 602.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,251 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $20,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,357 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 29.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,912,000 after purchasing an additional 539,896 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,185,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,070,980,000 after acquiring an additional 105,822 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $742,283,000 after acquiring an additional 85,768 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,428,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,249,000 after acquiring an additional 81,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

ROP traded down $2.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $430.59. The stock had a trading volume of 673,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,450. The stock has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $417.54 and a one year high of $505.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $461.22 and a 200-day moving average of $463.74.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

