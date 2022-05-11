Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 698.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 62,291 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 45,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.15. The stock had a trading volume of 356,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,584,021. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $174.76. The firm has a market cap of $320.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.67 and a 200 day moving average of $137.82.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total transaction of $2,458,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 9,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,615,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 354,548 shares of company stock worth $53,610,028. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.09.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.