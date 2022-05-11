Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $8.09 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 436.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,060 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,622,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,615,000 after buying an additional 1,551,019 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,320,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,060,000 after buying an additional 1,481,539 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,676,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,349,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,781,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,180,000 after buying an additional 1,114,891 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $46.29. The stock had a trading volume of 739,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,111,937. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

