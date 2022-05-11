Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $7.22 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 669.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,046 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 112,266 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 22,125 shares of company stock worth $991,265. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $42.85. 3,199,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,743,148. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $175.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $58.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.