Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $6.49 Million Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 605.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,142 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $6,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JB Capital LLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,759,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,355,000 after purchasing an additional 283,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $204,215.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,845.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $596,301.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,094 shares of company stock worth $3,534,689 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.97. 258,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,895,783. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.99. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.45 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.66.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.67%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 45.31%.

IPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Argus upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.90.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

