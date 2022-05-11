Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $22.15 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 591.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,764 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Cintas worth $22,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Cintas by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.40.

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $378.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,571. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.39. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The company has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

About Cintas (Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.