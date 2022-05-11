Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $13.39 Million Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 600.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 118,800 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC owned 0.19% of MasTec worth $13,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in MasTec by 2,417.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

Shares of MTZ stock traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $75.73. 809,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.72 and a 12 month high of $122.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.51 and a 200 day moving average of $87.58.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. MasTec had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MasTec from $115.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on MasTec from $112.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.73.

MasTec Company Profile (Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.