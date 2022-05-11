Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Buys 30,040 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 610.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,040 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $11,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL stock traded down $3.33 on Wednesday, reaching $270.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,949. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.62. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.56 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.