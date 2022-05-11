Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Buys 175,597 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 598.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,597 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC owned 0.06% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $14,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HIG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE:HIG traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.02. 1,874,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.86 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.71.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.18%.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $3,435,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,546,482.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,210. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.