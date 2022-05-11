Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Buys 104,148 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 621.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,918 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,148 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.3% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $40,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. New World Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 170.8% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 65,260 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 3,792 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.80.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $101,121.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,442 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $197.65. The stock had a trading volume of 34,435,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,409,332. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.00 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

