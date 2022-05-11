Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 555.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,233 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $16,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,212,852,000 after buying an additional 563,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after buying an additional 396,104 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,273,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,022,918,000 after buying an additional 345,492 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after buying an additional 2,432,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after buying an additional 2,629,721 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.63 on Tuesday, hitting $71.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,081,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,575,017. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.61 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.90. The firm has a market cap of $82.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.96.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

