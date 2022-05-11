Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 585.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,800 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $8,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9,671.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,279,000 after buying an additional 927,372 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23,989.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,590,000 after purchasing an additional 767,671 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,109,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,728,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

In other news, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $4,636,378.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.30.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.73. The stock had a trading volume of 34,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,947. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.86 and a 200-day moving average of $164.58.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.