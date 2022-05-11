Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 669.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,587 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 133,620 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $24,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $141,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Walt Disney by 28.5% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Walt Disney by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $287,021,000 after buying an additional 133,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.04.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.68. The stock had a trading volume of 15,574,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,554,684. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $196.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.10, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.03.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

