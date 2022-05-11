Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 73,556 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 73,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.10.

XOM traded up $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,855,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,165,627. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $365.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $92.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

