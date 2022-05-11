Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Acquires 53,290 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 489.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,290 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $12,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,702,255. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.62.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $170.73. 93,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,362. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $157.16 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

Crown Castle International Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.