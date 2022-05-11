PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Posts Earnings Results

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PAR traded down $1.41 on Tuesday, hitting $29.43. 507,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,433. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $28.87 and a 52 week high of $74.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 303.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 792,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,823,000 after purchasing an additional 596,068 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 465,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,562,000 after acquiring an additional 25,529 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,235 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 191,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,115,000 after acquiring an additional 90,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

