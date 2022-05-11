Papa John’s International, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Papa John’s International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Papa John’s International has a dividend payout ratio of 33.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Papa John’s International to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

NASDAQ PZZA traded down $2.72 on Wednesday, reaching $83.34. 15,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,979. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $82.04 and a fifty-two week high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 75.29% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $542.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PZZA. Northcoast Research raised Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $144.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 8.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

