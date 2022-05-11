Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 9.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

NASDAQ PANL traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $5.32. The stock had a trading volume of 13,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PANL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 67,208 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 46,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 287.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 107,169 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

