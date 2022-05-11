Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,142 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Schneider National worth $9,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Schneider National by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Schneider National by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Schneider National by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Schneider National by 1.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Schneider National by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNDR traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.41. 1,181,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.29.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.85%.

In other news, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $315,081.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $395,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,748 shares of company stock worth $1,128,361. Corporate insiders own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered Schneider National from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schneider National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stephens upped their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Schneider National from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.28.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

