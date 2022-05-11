Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,540 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.50% of RadNet worth $8,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 324,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 963,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,017,000 after acquiring an additional 190,570 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,072,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,298,000 after acquiring an additional 330,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in RadNet by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 26,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

RadNet stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.06. The stock had a trading volume of 245,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,715. RadNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $958.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 1.72.

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.46 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RadNet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

