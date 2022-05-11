Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 21,689 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,689 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $7,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,888,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,472,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 118,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,721,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $68.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.18 and its 200-day moving average is $64.91. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.26.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMS. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

