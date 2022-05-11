Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,623 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of CorVel worth $7,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in CorVel by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in CorVel by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 13,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 5,622.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,152,000 after buying an additional 43,237 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in CorVel by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

CRVL stock traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.17. The stock had a trading volume of 28,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,321. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $114.93 and a 1-year high of $213.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.86 and a 200 day moving average of $177.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 0.97.

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.01, for a total value of $114,730.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 455,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,422,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total value of $32,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,865 shares of company stock worth $3,507,763. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRVL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CorVel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

