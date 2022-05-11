Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $8.34 Million Stock Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,358 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of LivePerson worth $8,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 23,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 3,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $77,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $217,940.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,052 shares of company stock worth $818,525 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LPSN traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.49. 1,370,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,422. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $68.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $123.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.74 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. Analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPSN. JP Morgan Cazenove cut shares of LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Northland Securities cut shares of LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

