Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $8.15 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $8,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at $1,965,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in American Electric Power by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,030,000 after acquiring an additional 70,425 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in American Electric Power by 1.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 870,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,629,000 after acquiring an additional 16,408 shares during the period. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of AEP traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $99.78. 3,331,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,187,812. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.15. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $104.81.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $486,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,526 shares of company stock valued at $4,257,794 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

American Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.