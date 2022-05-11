Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $180.16 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,049,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 492,907 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.0% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $180,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,985,576,000 after buying an additional 1,249,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,960,563,000 after purchasing an additional 634,955 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,530,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,556,000 after purchasing an additional 223,675 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 29,216,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,226,000 after purchasing an additional 574,414 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,537,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,656 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $35.76. 60,221,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,789,063. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.00. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.41.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

