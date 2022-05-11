Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 228,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,811 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $9,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,549,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 601,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,017,000 after buying an additional 29,917 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $953,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $6,493,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,602,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FE stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,917,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,365,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.89.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.64%.

FE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

About FirstEnergy (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

