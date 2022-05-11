Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 153.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,005 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,121 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $10,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 47,145 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 7,704 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTSH traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,217,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,992. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.93.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.69.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

