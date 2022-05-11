Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 970,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,275 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $11,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 631,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45,272 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,000,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,209,000 after purchasing an additional 936,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 136,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 38,095 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on FOLD. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

Shares of FOLD traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.29. 6,642,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,475,707. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.42. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 81.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $109,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $104,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,034 shares in the company, valued at $265,857.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,172 shares of company stock worth $331,874. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

