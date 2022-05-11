Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,492 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $10,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Pinterest by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Pinterest by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on PINS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 22,957 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $584,714.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 31,913 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $812,824.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 352,848 shares of company stock valued at $8,090,398 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $18.89. 13,474,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,523,652. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.24. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.21. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

