Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 612,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,896 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $8,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $488,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 151,934 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 1,235.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 256,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 237,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 24,036 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $254,060.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Burgess sold 21,490 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $227,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,496 shares of company stock worth $1,801,527. Company insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,482,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,080. The company has a market capitalization of $941.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.07. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 115.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DVAX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

