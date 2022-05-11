Pallapay (PALLA) Price Reaches $0.0148 on Top Exchanges

Pallapay (PALLA) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last week, Pallapay has traded 28.7% lower against the US dollar. Pallapay has a market capitalization of $9.59 million and $288,701.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pallapay coin can now be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.42 or 0.00561719 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,770.28 or 2.05112802 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00028484 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,166.66 or 0.07312961 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 647,350,239 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pallapay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pallapay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

