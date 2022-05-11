PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $669.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $669.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $590.22 million and the highest is $715.19 million. PagSeguro Digital reported sales of $378.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $579.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.40 million.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.12.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 68,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 242,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 15,615 shares during the period. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. 57.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAGS stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,427,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764,354. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $61.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.08.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

